Shannon River Fund Management LLC Invests $14 Million in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS)

Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 662,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,999,000. Vestis makes up approximately 2.6% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSTS. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at $5,061,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,483,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter worth about $8,287,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vestis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in Vestis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vestis Price Performance

Shares of Vestis stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $12.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,546,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,774. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Vestis Co. has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $22.37.

Vestis Dividend Announcement

Vestis ( NYSE:VSTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $705.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.54 million. Vestis’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vestis Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Phillip Holloman acquired 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $200,586.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,230.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vestis news, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp bought 622,346 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.43 per share, for a total transaction of $6,491,068.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,591,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,052,818.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Phillip Holloman purchased 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $200,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,230.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,830,779 shares of company stock worth $28,501,849 over the last 90 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vestis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Vestis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.40 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Vestis from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vestis in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Vestis in a report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

Vestis Company Profile

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

