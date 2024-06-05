Shannon River Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,262,726 Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,262,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,538,000. Tower Semiconductor makes up 7.0% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Shannon River Fund Management LLC owned 1.16% of Tower Semiconductor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 7,174,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,969,000 after buying an additional 2,657,777 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,669,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,132,000 after purchasing an additional 74,264 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,668,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,089,000 after purchasing an additional 239,518 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,160,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $69,996,000. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSEM. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Susquehanna upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

Tower Semiconductor Price Performance

Tower Semiconductor stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.72. 295,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,711. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 5.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.72. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $41.35.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $327.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

