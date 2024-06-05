Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.17.

Several research firms have commented on STNG. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STNG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Stock Down 0.9 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STNG. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,039 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 26,438 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,107,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 33,504 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 330,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,651,000 after buying an additional 9,207 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STNG opened at $79.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.87 and a 200 day moving average of $68.00. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $40.34 and a 1-year high of $83.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $389.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.46 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 22.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 14.84%.

About Scorpio Tankers

(Get Free Report

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.