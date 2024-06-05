SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SB Financial Group stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. SB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $94.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SB Financial Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SB Financial Group stock. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in shares of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L owned about 0.72% of SB Financial Group worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

