Sapphire Price Hits $0.0036 on Major Exchanges (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $6.23 million and $1,773.83 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,850.66 or 0.05409256 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00051100 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00010710 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00015651 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00017253 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00012170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003016 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,773,542,798 coins and its circulating supply is 1,753,101,375 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

