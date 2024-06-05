SALT Trading 5.7% Higher Over Last Week (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 5th. SALT has a market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $9,009.65 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0249 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SALT has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00010167 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00012046 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001280 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71,535.64 or 0.99891793 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00012466 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.72 or 0.00108525 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00003950 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (SALT) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02159968 USD and is down -0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $3,540.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

