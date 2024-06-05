Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock Position Cut by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lessened its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,691,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 218,255 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 0.10% of Saia worth $1,179,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Saia by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,125,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,725,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,802,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Saia by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $407.00 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAIA shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Saia from $528.00 to $473.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $676.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $645.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.39.

Saia Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ SAIA traded up $15.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $444.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,284. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $474.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $482.43. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $288.72 and a 1-year high of $628.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.05). Saia had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

