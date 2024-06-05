Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.10

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.10 and last traded at $9.09, with a volume of 762998 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive Stock Up 3.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.06 and a beta of 1.79.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $217.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.05 million. Equities research analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rush Street Interactive

In other Rush Street Interactive news, COO Mattias Stetz sold 13,657 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $79,620.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 692,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,034,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 23,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $145,033.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,062,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,604,911.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mattias Stetz sold 13,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $79,620.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 692,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,034,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 331,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,498. 56.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 4,395.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,888,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,353 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,184,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,788,000 after purchasing an additional 828,984 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,673,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 387.2% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 309,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 246,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Street Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.