Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $52.82 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 884,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 41,196 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Occidental Petroleum worth $52,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,995,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $357,977,000 after buying an additional 1,088,052 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,665,494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $302,697,000 after acquiring an additional 125,927 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,699,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,910,000 after acquiring an additional 82,360 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,340,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $139,749,000 after acquiring an additional 797,894 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 600.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,242,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.94.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 1.1 %

OXY traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.90. 6,904,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,044,743. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.44. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.18. The stock has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.59.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

