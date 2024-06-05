Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Receives $147.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.81.

Several research firms recently commented on RCL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

RCL stock opened at $155.19 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $155.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.30.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 24,201 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $3,393,222.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,859,758.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 24,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $3,393,222.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,850 shares in the company, valued at $13,859,758.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,300 shares of company stock worth $19,037,832 over the last 90 days. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.8% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Stories

