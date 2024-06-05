Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,490,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 23,491 shares during the period. Ross Stores makes up approximately 2.3% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $206,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Ross Stores by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ROST stock traded up $2.30 on Wednesday, hitting $143.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,380,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,011. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.53 and a 12-month high of $151.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.07 and a 200 day moving average of $138.57. The stock has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,860 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $2,043,795.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,091,941.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $2,043,795.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,091,941.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,038 shares of company stock worth $10,526,384. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ross Stores from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.58.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

