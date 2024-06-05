Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Up 2%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.51 and last traded at $11.45. Approximately 7,529,905 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 41,368,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on RIVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.18.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,751.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,751.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $414,181.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,829.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 384,101 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 33.3% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 680,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 571.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 502,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 428,050 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 108.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 84,409 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 43,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 192,138 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 115,741 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.