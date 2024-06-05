Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,785,139 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 777,563 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.50% of Rivian Automotive worth $112,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 7.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 288,191 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $6,997,000 after acquiring an additional 19,699 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the third quarter valued at $4,473,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 448.0% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 229,347 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 187,495 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 14.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,695,576 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $235,409,000 after buying an additional 1,193,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the third quarter valued at $1,806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ RIVN traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $11.31. 3,692,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,328,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.21. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.01.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 407,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,829.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Further Reading

