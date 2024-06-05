Richard M. Wright Sells 46,844 Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Stock

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) VP Richard M. Wright sold 46,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $1,579,579.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,833 shares in the company, valued at $702,488.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Celldex Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CLDX traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.01. 500,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,906. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $53.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.71 and its 200-day moving average is $38.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.47.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 2,385.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

