Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.03 and last traded at $38.61. Approximately 174,823 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 604,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RYTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.57 and a 200-day moving average of $41.48.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.90 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 297.91% and a negative return on equity of 179.26%. The company’s revenue was up 126.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David P. Meeker sold 45,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $1,784,274.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,848,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David P. Meeker sold 45,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $1,784,274.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,848,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Shulman sold 18,235 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $735,599.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,525. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYTM. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $460,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 85.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 241,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after buying an additional 111,033 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,820,000 after buying an additional 34,189 shares during the period.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Featured Articles

