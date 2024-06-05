RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC lowered its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 86.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,871 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 349,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,877,000 after acquiring an additional 112,455 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in RH by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total value of $27,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $616,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,086.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,897,430 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

RH Price Performance

NYSE:RH traded up $7.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $277.16. The stock had a trading volume of 159,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,785. RH has a 1-year low of $207.26 and a 1-year high of $406.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.51.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $738.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.50 million. RH had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 777.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RH has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of RH from $201.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $285.00) on shares of RH in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of RH from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of RH from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.15.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Featured Articles

