Revival Gold (CVE:RVG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.27

Shares of Revival Gold Inc. (CVE:RVG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 507096 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Revival Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$41.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.34.

Revival Gold (CVE:RVG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Revival Gold Inc. will post -0.0309677 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Revival Gold

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

