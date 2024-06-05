Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Ulta Beauty, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a report issued on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $5.37 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $595.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $25.87 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s FY2025 earnings at $25.85 EPS.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $522.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $574.00 to $627.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $612.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.30.

ULTA stock opened at $389.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $368.02 and a 1 year high of $574.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $419.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $470.75.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

