Research Analysts Offer Predictions for AltaGas Ltd.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AltaGas in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 30th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for AltaGas’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. National Bankshares raised their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.00.

TSE:ALA opened at C$31.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.82. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$22.62 and a 1-year high of C$31.50.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.13 billion. AltaGas had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.93%.

AltaGas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.298 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 57.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Bertram Grant Bradley sold 10,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.96, for a total value of C$309,600.00. In related news, Senior Officer Bertram Grant Bradley sold 10,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.96, for a total transaction of C$309,600.00. Also, Senior Officer James Harbilas sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.45, for a total transaction of C$3,045,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,339 shares of company stock worth $6,153,322. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

