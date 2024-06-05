Relx (NYSE:RELX) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.00

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $44.89, with a volume of 52512 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.74.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
RELX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.
Relx Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RELX. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Relx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Relx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,560,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Relx by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 64,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,579 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Relx by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.
About Relx
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Relx
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- The 2 Best Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Why Altria Stock is Still a Good Dividend Play
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- 3 Small Cap Tech Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.