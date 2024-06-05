Relx (NYSE:RELX) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.00

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $44.89, with a volume of 52512 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.74.

RELX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RELX. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Relx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Relx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,560,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Relx by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 64,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,579 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Relx by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

