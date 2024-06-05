Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 259.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,392 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on REGN. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $989.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $24,481,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at $399,729,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,729,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,785 shares of company stock worth $53,510,873. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $12.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,005.87. The company had a trading volume of 384,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,816. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.80 and a 12-month high of $1,015.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $946.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $924.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $110.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.34 EPS for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.