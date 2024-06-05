Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reading International Trading Down 2.6 %

RDI stock opened at $1.51 on Monday. Reading International has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $33.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83.

Get Reading International alerts:

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 93.46% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $45.32 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reading International

Reading International Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reading International stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Reading International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RDI Free Report ) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,512,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,140 shares during the quarter. Reading International comprises about 0.9% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 6.77% of Reading International worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.