Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Reading International Trading Down 2.6 %
RDI stock opened at $1.51 on Monday. Reading International has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $33.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 93.46% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $45.32 million during the quarter.
Reading International Company Profile
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
