RBO & Co. LLC Buys 368,468 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

RBO & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 122.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,468 shares during the quarter. Kenvue comprises approximately 2.5% of RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $14,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter worth $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Kenvue by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KVUE traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $18.88. 2,563,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,687,031. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $36.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $26.74.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Kenvue’s revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

KVUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.09.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

