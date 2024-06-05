Qtum (QTUM) Trading Down 4.7% Over Last Week

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $372.91 million and $32.29 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $3.55 or 0.00005013 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,815.88 or 0.05395822 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00051010 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00010568 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00016013 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00017409 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00012097 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003027 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,178,898 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

