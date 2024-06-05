Qtum (QTUM) Price Reaches $3.57 on Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Over the last week, Qtum has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $3.57 or 0.00005008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $375.33 million and $36.96 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,862.06 or 0.05419606 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000648 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00051390 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00010732 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00015553 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00017392 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000146 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00012206 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000166 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003024 BTC.
About Qtum
QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,179,910 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.
Buying and Selling Qtum
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.