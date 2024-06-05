QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $140,761.33

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Over the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $2.89 million and $140,761.33 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QITMEER NETWORK Token Profile

QITMEER NETWORK’s launch date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 90,436,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,436,487 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 90,436,487.54 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.03149238 USD and is down -5.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $130,508.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

