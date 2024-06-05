Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Berry Global Group, Inc. Cut by Zacks Research (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Berry Global Group in a research note issued on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.19. The consensus estimate for Berry Global Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.13 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.61 EPS.
Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Berry Global Group Stock Down 1.3 %
BERY stock opened at $60.83 on Monday. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $69.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.91.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,524,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 77,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $691,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group
In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,661.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $67,404.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,661.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,216.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.13%.
Berry Global Group Company Profile
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.
