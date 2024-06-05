Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Dycom Industries, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) – B. Riley boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dycom Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 31st. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.27. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dycom Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.78 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.51 EPS.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.73. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.71.

Shares of DY opened at $175.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.47. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $78.42 and a 12 month high of $186.47.

In other Dycom Industries news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $30,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,124.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,679,000. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,244,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,720,000 after buying an additional 91,093 shares during the period. Appian Way Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 84.2% in the first quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 197,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after acquiring an additional 90,198 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,279,000 after acquiring an additional 72,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 66.1% in the third quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 166,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,801,000 after purchasing an additional 66,192 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

