Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Best Buy Co., Inc. Decreased by Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Best Buy in a report issued on Thursday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the technology retailer will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.24. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.06 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TheStreet raised Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Best Buy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

Best Buy Price Performance

NYSE BBY opened at $87.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.63. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $88.06. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.49.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $85,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,890,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,165,342.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 28,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $2,293,835.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,105,206.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $85,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,890,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,165,342.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,052,023 shares of company stock valued at $170,313,900 in the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Best Buy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 142,790 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $11,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,709,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $831,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Best Buy by 155.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,480 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 33,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

