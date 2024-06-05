Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 29th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $3.76 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.59%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AAP. Bank of America increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.87.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 3.3 %

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $65.17 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $88.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 94.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.07.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 144.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brent Windom acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.34 per share, for a total transaction of $401,098.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brent Windom acquired 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.34 per share, with a total value of $401,098.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.19 per share, with a total value of $25,168.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,008.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 159.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 52,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 32,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

