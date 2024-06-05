Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Exro Technologies Inc. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (OTCMKTS:EXROF)

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Exro Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 29th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Speculative” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Exro Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Exro Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Get Exro Technologies alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Exro Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Exro Technologies Stock Down 5.2 %

EXROF stock opened at $0.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $80.47 million and a PE ratio of -1.97. Exro Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.93.

Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Exro Technologies had a negative return on equity of 118.99% and a negative net margin of 826.56%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million.

About Exro Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing generation power-control electronics in Canada. The company offers Exro Coil Driver, which allows the motor to switch between different operational profiles in real-time, as well as have multiple gears for scooters, electric bikes, recreational, light electric cars, motorcycles, fleet vans, electric buses, passenger vehicles, long-haul trucks, and industrial vehicles markets; and Exro Cell Driver, a stationary energy storage system for commercial and industrial energy storage applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exro Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exro Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.