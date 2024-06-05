Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Reservoir Media, Inc. Raised by Roth Capital (NASDAQ:RSVR)

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Reservoir Media in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 30th. Roth Capital analyst R. Baldry now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Reservoir Media’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Reservoir Media’s FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Reservoir Media alerts:

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Reservoir Media from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Reservoir Media Price Performance

Reservoir Media stock opened at $7.93 on Monday. Reservoir Media has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.66 million, a P/E ratio of -793,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RSVR. Irenic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Reservoir Media by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 3,460,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,673,000 after buying an additional 540,360 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Reservoir Media by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,864,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,296,000 after buying an additional 364,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Reservoir Media by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,090,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after buying an additional 17,830 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Reservoir Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,249,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in Reservoir Media by 2.1% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 716,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reservoir Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.