PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Up 4.8%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.52 and last traded at $5.49. 100,939 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,345,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Up 6.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76. The firm has a market cap of $920.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

In other news, Director Fernando Musa bought 18,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $99,934.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,534.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCT. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.