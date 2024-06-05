ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Hits New 1-Year High at $75.68

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.68 and last traded at $75.19, with a volume of 36133 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.74.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $458,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

