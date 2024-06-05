ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) Receives $11.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.88.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ProFrac from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ProFrac from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

NASDAQ ACDC opened at $8.75 on Friday. ProFrac has a one year low of $6.46 and a one year high of $14.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.93.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. ProFrac had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $581.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ProFrac will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 194,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,804,598.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 74,935,006 shares in the company, valued at $695,396,855.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Farris Wilks bought 330,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.08 per share, with a total value of $7,286,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 58,541,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,595,083.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 194,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,804,598.08. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 74,935,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,396,855.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 964,678 shares of company stock worth $13,268,657 over the last ninety days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in ProFrac by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ProFrac by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 17,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

