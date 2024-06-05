Polkadot Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $10.56 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 5th. Polkadot has a total market cap of $10.56 billion and $180.06 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadot coin can currently be bought for $7.26 or 0.00010142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Polkadot’s launch date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,437,953,431 coins and its circulating supply is 1,453,486,324 coins. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadot and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polkadot’s official message board is forum.polkadot.network. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/polkadot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network.
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
