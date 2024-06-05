Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Announces Dividend of $0.09

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0925 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PHD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.82. 49,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,259. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average of $9.49. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $9.94.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

