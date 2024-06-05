Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Announces Dividend of $0.09

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0925 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE:PHD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.82. 49,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,259. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average of $9.49. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $9.94.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
