PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PNF)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNFGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE PNF opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $8.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.63.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

