Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:PDO)

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.128 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PDO stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $13.30. 41,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,199. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.80. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $13.41.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.