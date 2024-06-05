PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.22

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.221 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE PDI opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.80. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $19.77.

Get PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.