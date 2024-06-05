PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.22

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.221 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE PDI opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.80. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $19.77.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile
