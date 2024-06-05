PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on July 1st

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
PCN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,366. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $14.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average is $13.00.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile
