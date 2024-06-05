PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance

PZC stock opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.34. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $8.20.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

