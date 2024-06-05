Pepe (PEPE) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Pepe (PEPE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 5th. Pepe has a market cap of $6.04 billion and approximately $1.45 billion worth of Pepe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pepe has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One Pepe token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

About Pepe

Pepe launched on April 14th, 2023. Pepe’s total supply is 420,689,899,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,690,000,000,000 tokens. Pepe’s official website is www.pepe.vip. Pepe’s official Twitter account is @pepecoineth.

Pepe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe (PEPE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pepe has a current supply of 420,689,899,999,994.8. The last known price of Pepe is 0.00001449 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 384 active market(s) with $1,409,271,103.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pepe.vip/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pepe using one of the exchanges listed above.

