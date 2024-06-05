PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the asset manager on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 35.2% annually over the last three years.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Price Performance

Shares of PFLT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.39. 701,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $760.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.46. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $44.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.24 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 55.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

In related news, CFO Richard T. Allorto, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 12,625 shares of company stock valued at $143,002. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

(Get Free Report)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

