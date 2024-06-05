Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) shares traded down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.86 and last traded at $37.04. 291,428 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,064,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 13.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.501 per share. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 85.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 303.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

