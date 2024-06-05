Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,073 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owned 0.15% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $30,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 47,016.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,655 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50,563.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 963,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,796,000 after acquiring an additional 961,212 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 560,825.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 67,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,737,000 after purchasing an additional 67,299 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,545,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,398,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of MDY stock traded down $7.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $534.17. 1,178,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,508. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $558.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $539.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $517.94.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.