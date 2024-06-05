Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 6,702 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,702 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $32,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.16. 1,853,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,614. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.00 and a 200 day moving average of $150.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The company has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PNC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. HSBC upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

