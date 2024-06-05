Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 471 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,518,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,367,000 after purchasing an additional 341,582 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 49,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.74. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $125.64.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

