Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,197 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $47,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 14,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.92. 27,076,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,836,344. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.92 and a 200 day moving average of $198.29.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.