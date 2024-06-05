Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Purchases 92,130 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 75.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,130 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owned approximately 0.37% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $6,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFSV. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 7,858,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,990 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 376,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,966,000 after buying an additional 88,734 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,439,000. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $866,000. Finally, Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,259,000.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

DFSV stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.96. The stock had a trading volume of 568,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.54. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $30.27.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.